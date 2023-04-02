Simran Budharup or Pandya Store’s Rishita dedicates a Special Song for her boyfriend but here’s the twist

MUMBAI : Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable. Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family and its unity when it comes to dealing with struggles.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Dhara opens a dosa stall, Shweta found a buyer for the store?

Our viewers want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life just as much as they like to be entertained with the episodes presented on their TV screens!

We at Tellychakkar are always at the forefront of delivering chatpata stories from the telly world right to your doorstep, or maybe, phone screens!

Now, we came across a post close to Pandya Store.

Simran is often creative when it comes to creating content for her social media and has witty ideas for the same that leave us in tears that make an entrance after a hearty laugh.

This time, seems like since we have entered the Valentine’s month, Simran is expressing her bitterness over being single!

Check out this hilarious video!

Well, she is definitely alone in this and all the singles will relate to her! The actress even captioned the post as, “ag All Your Single Friends”

So, What do think of this video?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, All the family members have forgotten the past after the life-threatening danger they experienced, even if just for the moment and hug each other. However, the pleasant time soon ends as reality sets in. Later, Gombi is pleased with Dev’s concern for him and hugs him.

Prerna is seen convincing Krish to agree for their engagement and Dhara wants to do something big on the engagement, so that Rishita and Raavi wouldn’t want to leave either

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: The Pandyas forget the past, embrace each other

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com