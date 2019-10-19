News

Simran Khanna stresses on importance of homemade food

Mumbai: It's World Food Day and "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" actress Simran Khanna says although people nowadays are taking supplements and medicines for nutrition, simple homemade food is no less when it comes to nourishing your body.

"My diet definition may be different from others because I feel we should eat food from the region we belong to. Like I am from a Punjabi family, so I should eat Punjabi food but yes not overeat. With proper food, we should also do yoga and go on morning walks," Simran said.

"Nowadays people are taking many supplements and medicines for protein and nutrition but if you see, whatever our dadi and nani used to makes were perfect food. I believe in eating as much homemade food as possible but avoid overeating and do daily exercise," she added.

