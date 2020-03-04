Simran Sharma roped in for Sony TV’s Mere Sai

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has been consistently doing well. The makers of Dashami Creations are keeping viewers engaged with interesting tales each time. The show stars Tushar Dalvi in the lead role along with Kishori Godbole, Vaibhav Mangle in supporting cast.

The show will witness entry of actress Simran Sharma, who to fame with her stint in Zee TV’s Aisi Deewangi.

According to our sources, Simran will play a village girl, who was above to get married. However, due to some reasons her to-be-husband dies and villagers blames her and calls her bad omen.

We tried reaching out Simran but she remained unavailable for comment.

The show narrates the story about Sai Baba of Shirdi. He helps many people of Shirdi village and even fulfils one's needs. He had corrected mistakes of many villainous and greedy people who hate him and his teachings. He showed them the path of Dharma and made them, devoted only to God.