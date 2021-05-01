Singer/ Music Composer B Praak promises to compose a song for the nation in these testing times post meeting BJP politician Anil Vij

MUMBAI: National Award winner singer/music composer B Praak who is lately been called the pride of the nation, giving a blockbuster patriotic hit ‘Teri Mitti’ from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari is back in cahoots for his upcoming venture. Any guesses what it could be?

Well, in a recent meeting with BJP minister, politician Anil Vij, B Praak was seen discussing the on going pandemic issues and it’s severity. The two were seen in cahoots about the upcoming contributions towards the welfare of the nation in these testing times. Post meeting with the Cabinet Minister of Haryana Government B Praak, took to Twitter sharing their picture with a note stating, “‘It Was Pleasure Meeting Mr @anilvijminister Sir And I Promised Him That I Will Do Whatever It Takes To Boost Up The Energy Of Our People Our India And Give Them A Good Hope Song #JaiHind Spl Thanks To @satenderchauhan Bhai”

To which Anil Vij was seen retweeting the same with a note that stated, “This evening was wonderful while meeting @BPraak in my office an energised personality committed to do anything for the nation I am Thankfull to him for accepting my request to make a song to educate and elevate people about Corona”

Surely a ray of hope in the dark hours for all B Praak fans who can’t wait for yet another blockbuster nation dedicated hit to hit their screens.

