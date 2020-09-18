Singer Neha Kakkar and actor Sunny Kaushal celebrate Retro Special on India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show India’s Best Dancer is creating the right buzz with its unique content and power-packed performances by the top contestants. This weekend, the show will celebrate Retro special and welcome singer Neha Kakkar and actor Sunny Kaushal. The two guests will add a lot of fun and sweet moments to the episode as they will share interesting insights from their career and life.

The audience will be in for a treat as the contestants along with their choreographers set the floor ablaze with their performance on the blockbuster songs from the early era of Bollywood. Other than their phenomenal performances, the viewers will witness Neha Kakkar swoon the judges and contestants with her singing. Moreover, there will be surprise dance moments between the contestants and the judges. Nora will be seen matching up Lavni steps with Contestant Rutuja Junnarkar. Don’t miss this weekend, as the show promises a variety of intriguing and fun moments.

