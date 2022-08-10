Singer Sona Mohapatra criticizes Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid Khan, says “Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood #MeToo”

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra is known to voice her opinions when it matters the most. The singer who has been against Bigg Boss after the makers chose to bring in #Metoo accused Sajid Khan as a contestant and has now slammed actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid. 

Also Read- Shehnaaz Gill reveals her marriage plans after Sidharth Shukla’s demise, says, “Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein…”

Recently Shehnaaz was lauded at an event for pausing during the Azaan and Sona has reacted to it. Sona who has sung songs like bekhauff, Rupaiya and many more in Bollywood has slammed Shehnaaz that she does everything for attention.

In a tweet Sona wrote, “All the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV.Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo.”

Reacting further to fans standing up for Shehnaaz, Sona wrote, “Dear trolls trying to stand up for yet another starlet like Jacqueline (Fernandez), I don’t know what Shehnaz’s particular talent is as of now, apart from low-brow reality tv fame. But I do know the modus operandi of women of convenience, shortcuts who bust the good fight for a role/money.”

Check out some of her tweets here;

One of Shehnaaz’s die-hard fans reacted writing, “I wish you had a job rather than targeting others who are doing well” another tweeted “what do you even want”

Also Read- Shehnaaz Gill on her new chat show, “Dreams do come true…..”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

