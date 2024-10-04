Singer Vaishali Made believes it is important to embrace health as a lifelong journey

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 09:00
Vaishali

MUMBAI: Vaishali Made, the winner of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2 show and known for her best songs like "Pinga" and "Ghar More Pardesiya," says, like many others, that health should always take precedence in our lives. With April 7th being celebrated as World Health Day, she reflects on the common trend of discussing health resolutions that often fade away as the year progresses.

"On December 31st, we make resolutions, but often they don't stick. Health should always come first, regardless of profession or age," Vaishali asserts. "We shouldn't treat our bodies like dustbins, indulging in harmful foods that jeopardize our well-being."

She understands the dangers of going too far, warning against overly strict diets without thinking about the results.
"Shortcuts may seem tempting, but they often lead to short-term results and unseen side effects. Consulting a doctor and regular medical checkups are essential," she advises.

When asked about her own health regimen, Vaishali shares three simple yet effective tips she follows religiously. "I stick to Indian cuisine, avoiding fast food and non-vegetarian options. Regular walks or gym sessions are also part of my routine," she reveals.

Ageing, an inevitable aspect of life, doesn't instill fear in Vaishali. "While age brings maturity and calmness, it's crucial to prioritize health, especially after our 40s. Fulfilling our body's needs at the right time is key," she explains.

Rather than worrying about age, Vaishali emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. "I focus on my health and trust my genetics, ensuring good food remains a constant in my life," she concludes, embodying a balanced approach to ageing and well-being.

Vaishali Made Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2 Pinga Ghar More Pardesiya dhagan aabhal majhi sonuli Fitoori TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 09:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Is Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer Barsatein 2 returning to captivate viewers?
MUMBAI: Barsatein 2, the drama-filled episodes of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer, succeeded in attracting...
Sai Tamhankar treats herself with a luxurious Rs 1.15 Crore Mercedes-Benz this Gudi Padwa
MUMBAI: Actress Sai Tamhankar has been grabbing attention and winning hearts with her movies in different languages....
Chandan Roy Sanyal reveals how mentally exhausting it is while working on an audio format
MUMBAI: Chandan Roy Sanyal has started a new chapter of career by lending voice to a podcast series, and the actor says...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: SCARED! Sahiba fears that Angad might take everything away from her
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
What has Eijaz Khan's dating life been like after breaking up with Pavitra Punia, what is his current status? Sources reveal
MUMBAI: After breaking up his four year long relationship with actor Pavitra Punia, actor Eijaz Khan is putting all his...
Taapsee Pannu reveals the true reason behind her private wedding ceremony; Says ‘That’s why I’ve kept it…’
MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu has confirmed her marriage with Mithias Boe, her longtime partner, in an intimate ceremony....
Recent Stories
Sai
Sai Tamhankar treats herself with a luxurious Rs 1.15 Crore Mercedes-Benz this Gudi Padwa
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shivangi
Is Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer Barsatein 2 returning to captivate viewers?
Eijaz
What has Eijaz Khan's dating life been like after breaking up with Pavitra Punia, what is his current status? Sources reveal
Somy
Somy Ali: My happiest day was when I received an award from President Barack Obama and President George H. Walker Bush!
Shivangi
Shivangi Verma: People talk about making health a priority, but don’t take action
Yash
Producer Yash Patnaik shares his memory of Rang Badalti Odhani which completed 15 years recently
Rajan
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi addresses the controversy over firing actors; Says ‘TV actors are bigger than big movie stars’