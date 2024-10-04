Singer Vaishali Made believes it is important to embrace health as a lifelong journey

MUMBAI: Vaishali Made, the winner of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2 show and known for her best songs like "Pinga" and "Ghar More Pardesiya," says, like many others, that health should always take precedence in our lives. With April 7th being celebrated as World Health Day, she reflects on the common trend of discussing health resolutions that often fade away as the year progresses.

"On December 31st, we make resolutions, but often they don't stick. Health should always come first, regardless of profession or age," Vaishali asserts. "We shouldn't treat our bodies like dustbins, indulging in harmful foods that jeopardize our well-being."

She understands the dangers of going too far, warning against overly strict diets without thinking about the results.

"Shortcuts may seem tempting, but they often lead to short-term results and unseen side effects. Consulting a doctor and regular medical checkups are essential," she advises.

When asked about her own health regimen, Vaishali shares three simple yet effective tips she follows religiously. "I stick to Indian cuisine, avoiding fast food and non-vegetarian options. Regular walks or gym sessions are also part of my routine," she reveals.

Ageing, an inevitable aspect of life, doesn't instill fear in Vaishali. "While age brings maturity and calmness, it's crucial to prioritize health, especially after our 40s. Fulfilling our body's needs at the right time is key," she explains.

Rather than worrying about age, Vaishali emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. "I focus on my health and trust my genetics, ensuring good food remains a constant in my life," she concludes, embodying a balanced approach to ageing and well-being.