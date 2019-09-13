News

Singing medley between Ayushman Khurrana and Madhuri Dixit

13 Sep 2019 05:04 PM

Surprise moments are now a signature to Dance Deewane. But something unsual happened when Madhuri  Dixit requested Ayushman to  sing for her and the audience. A request Ayushman couldn't help, but agree. All pumped up to grace the stage and sing Ayushman heads to the stage only to be surprised with a romantic setup and have Madhuri Dixit as her singing partner. The duo created a  magical moment on Dance Deewane when they sat and sang a medley of songs.

An energetic and excited Ayushman Khurrana said, “Dance show pe gaane ka mazza hi kuch aur hai” and sets the audience swaying and smiling with his melodious and soulful voice as he sings “Ek Mulaqaat” from his upcoming movie Dream Girl.

The audience couldn't stop cheering and clapping when after that Madhuri Dixit sang “Yeh Ladka Haye Allah”. The highlight of the medley was when the duo together sang “Paani Da Rang”, getting everyone to enjoy and applaud for the soulful moment. 

