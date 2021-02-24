Sirat comes to Goenka villa to take care of Kairav

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" is keeping the audience hooked with its new storyline. In the recent episode we saw that Kartik saved Sirat's life by getting her quick medical attention after she was injured in the gully fighting and he also saved her Nani's life by paying for her operation. In the upcoming episode the audience will get to see Sirat and Kartik on a new journey, as Sirat comes to the Goenka villa to take care of Kairav.

A couple of episode back we saw that Kartik's Dadi went to Sirat and asked her to become Kairav's nanny. Kairav still can't get over his mom's death and since the day he saw Sirat he started believing that his mom is back. Sirat had politely refused Dadi's offer then, but after Kartik saved her Nani's life she felt she is obliged to help him.

She first meets Kairav in the hospital where he was admitted and then decides to go to the Goenka villa to take care of him. The Goenka family is celebrating some festival when Sirat enters their bungalow, and as soon as Kairav sees her, he goes running to her shouting "mumma".

In the upcoming episode we will see that Sirat has come to the Goenka villa but along with her Nani. Why did she get Mauri along? Will the Goenkas let them live there? To know what happens next keep watching the show. "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" airs on Star Plus and features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles. It is produced under Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions.