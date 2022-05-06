As 'Sirf Tum' moved to 6 p.m. slot, Kajal Pisal says story matters, not time slot

MUMBAI : Actress Kajal Pisal, currently seen playing the role of Asha in TV show 'Sirf Tum', feels the time slot doesn't affect much if audiences are fond of the show.

She says, "I don't feel the time slot matters a lot. I have acted in shows which aired both on early and late time slots. Though airing on prime time is an opportunity. But I have experience that if people are fond of the show and the story. They will make sure to watch it. So I'm taking the change of time slot of our show very positively."

'Sirf Tum' produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms earlier aired at 8 pm from Monday to Friday will now air at 6 pm from Monday to Saturday on Colors TV. The actress says that now they will also air on Saturday.

She continues, "I'm glad that now we will also have one more day to connect with our audience. As a team we are working hard and giving our best to entertain our audience."

Kajal is known for featuring in iconic shows like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and 'Naagin 5', among others.

SOURCE : IANS