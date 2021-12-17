Siri, Sunny's never-ending fights upset 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' viewers

MUMBAI : As the makers set the stage for the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5', top-five contenders seem to be bored of staying still in the house.

They were all seen passing time playing hide and seek, rock-paper-scissors, and other silly games in 'Bigg Boss' house.

The makers who wanted to keep the contenders involved had asked the contestants to play the games so as to recall their previous tasks on the show.

In order to recall their memories, the contestants had participated in the tasks, which were supposed to be played in a fun way.

Shanmukh Jaswanth, who cheated in one of the games, had won the most number of games. During one of the games, VJ Sunny and Siri started fighting over petty issues.

Though Sunny apologised, Siri was not in a mood to mingle with him, as she is seen skipping the meal too.

Sunny and Siri, who gave a tough fight to the other contestants on the show, are seen fighting for small-big reasons. Even by the end of the show, the duo has irked the audience with their meaningless quarrels.

"The season is over. Siri and Sunny will remain enemies all their life", one comment reads, while the other says, "Keeping right or wrong aside, Sunny and Siri must realize this is the best time in their journey."

VJ Sunny, Manas, Sreerama Chandra, Sunny, and Siri are the finalists, who are in the race to win the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' title.

