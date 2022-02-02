Sister Goals! Sasural Simar Ka 2's Reema and Simar are sisters for life; here's proof

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 the Colors show produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions is ruling the hearts of the audiences with its intriguing storyline. It stars Radhika Muthukumar, Avinash Mukherjee, Tanya Sharma, Karan Sharma and Sumit Bhardwaj in lead roles.

Tanya Sharma who plays the character of Reema Narayan Oswal has shared an instagram story. In the video we see Radhika Muthukumar who plays the character of as Simar Narayan Oswal and her together. And this is proof that no matter what happens in the show they are on good terms with each other off screen. Take a look at the video right away.

Check out the video:

Fans are loving their bond and are hoping that things get better for them in the show. Furthermore, they are very eager to see what is going to happen in the next track.

In the current track we see, Simar played by Radhika Muthukumar impresses Gitanjali Devi by completing the Makar Sankranti cooking task very well. Simar got her first taste of success when she was presented the pearl-studded necklace by Gitanjali Devi. However, she refused to take it and requested Gitanjali Devi to get back the servants whom she had removed. Simar and Aarav will personally go to the servants’ places and will call them back for work. How will Gitanjali Devi react now?

