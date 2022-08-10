Sister-in-law Madalsa Sharma is all praise for debutante actor Namashi Chakraborty; find out what she has to say

MUMBAI : Actor Namashi Chakraborty is all set for a debut soon and sister in law Madalsa Sharma is all praise for him. She says, "I’m very happy for Nama (Namashi). His debut film Bad Boy directed by Rajkumar Santoshi is releasing and finally everyone will get to see him doing what he loves the most. Nama has been extremely passionate about films and ever since I’ve known him, I’ve marveled at the amount of knowledge he has on cinema. I wouldn’t hesitate to call him an encyclopedia of cinema.”



Indeed the family has a lot of actors which starts with legendary Mithun Chakraborty, his wife Yogeeta Bali and daughter in law Madalsa, who is married to Mimoh the eldest son in the family. So what’s the home scene like with so many actors residing under one roof?

She says, "Yes we do discuss work when something new is happening. But once we’re home, we are just like any other non - filmy family. We laugh, chill, eat and spend quality family time.”

Madalsa, who is better known as Kavya from Anupamaa, is extremely popular for portraying such a complex role in the show.