Sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz extend their support for brother Sheezan Khan in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case

The television industry got the shocking news that Alibaba: Daastan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma, passed away by committing suicide.
MUMBAI :Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is an Indian fantasy television series based on Ali Baba from Arabian Nights. Sheezan Mohammed Khan and late actress Tunisha Sharma were the main leads in the show which was produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez under Peninsula Pictures.

The television industry got the shocking news that Alibaba: Daastan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma, passed away by committing suicide.

She was last seen in SAB TV’s Ali Baba: Dastan-E- Kabul until 24th December, when she committed suicide on the sets of the show by hanging herself in the makeup room.

The lead of the show, Sheezan Khan, who was Tunisha’s rumoured partner, was taken into custody on the grounds of abetment to suicide. Tunisha’s mother has filed a complaint and demanded a complete investigation of the case.

Talking about Sheezan Khan, the actor is known for Prithvi Vallabh: Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar and Jodha Akbar.

It was for the first time that Sheezan’s family recently came out in public to talk about the matter where a lot of new aspects about the case were revealed.

Sheezan’s bonding with his sisters is very close. Sheezan Khan’s sister Falaq Naaz and his mother had also posted something emotional on Instagram on Tunisha Sharma’s birth anniversary.

This time, the sisters have posted a childhood picture of them with little Sheezan Khan.

Check out the image below:

The case is still open and something new is being revealed almost everyday as the investigation is still going on.

