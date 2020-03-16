SIZZLING! Shaheer Sheikh-Hiba Nawab aka Krishna and Sayuri's romance in Woh To Hai Albelaa leave fans swooning; check out their reactions

MUMBAI :Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab's on-screen pairing in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa has become quite a hit among the viewers.

Fans fondly refer to them as KriSa.

Shaheer plays the role of Krishna and Hiba is seen as Sayuri.

The duo has been paired for the first time for this drama series and their chemistry is nothing but magical.

Well, as the viewers are currently seeing some romantic scenes between Kanha and Sayuri, they are simply left mesmerised by them.

The on-screen jodi is trending on Twitter as fans share the most romantic moments of Kanha and Sayuri and only have beautiful things to say about them.

Take a look:

They visualized their life as #KriSa and shared a heart-warming smileMore than their physical intimacy they depicted the joy of being connected by hearts. Their companionship is precious and gonna last forever #WohToHaiAlbelaa #ShaheerSheikh #HibaNawab #ShaheerAsKrishna pic.twitter.com/LCkKnZgD3F — Rio (@Rio_ChaiPio) August 27, 2022

Kanha and Sayuri went through a lot in the show. Their marriage was a big compromise but now, they are madly in love.

Kanha was supposed to get married to Anjali while Sayuri lost the love of her life Cheeru on her wedding day.

Sayuri and Kanha got married just for the sake of their families.

They were stern enemies in the show and soon love blossomed between them.

Woh To Hai Albelaa started on a grand note this year in March.

It's been 6 months since the show went on air.

The show also stars Aparna Dixit, Rachi Sharma, Kinshuk Vaidya, Pallavi Pradhan, Somesh Agarwal, Naya Bhatt, Sucheta Khanna, Suruchi Adarkar and Vaishnavi Ganatra in supporting roles.

This is Shaheer's second collaboration with Rajan Shahi and his production house Director's Kut Production.

What do you think about KriSa's romance? Tell us in the comments.

