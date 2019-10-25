Small screen’s popular face Shrenu Parikh is one of the most loved actresses. Shrenu has done many popular shows which makes her one of the top actresses of the Telly world

MUMBAI: Apart from her successful acting career, Shrenu is one fashionista and her Instagram account is proof. Shrenu’s Instagram is filled with so many beautiful pictures which show her love for fashion.

Well, Shrenu’s latest Instagram post has left us all surprised. The actress wore a beautiful mauve coloured pantsuit. But what’s more interesting about Shrenu’s outfit was the pantsuit’s design. We bet you haven’t seen anyone flaunting such a beautiful piece of outfit.

Take a look at the picture:

Shrenu’s outfit was eye-catching; hence she kept her overall look simply by keeping her hair open and minimal makeup and accessories.

What do you think about Shrenu’s fashion? Tell us in the comments.