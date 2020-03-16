Smart Jodi: Hilarious! Maniesh Paul takes a dig at the communication bond of these jodis | Deets Inside

MUMBAI : The couple's reality show Smart Jodi began in February. The show is loved by the audience. From dancing with each other to participating in different tasks, popular stars are showcasing their chemistry with their respective partners in the show.

Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi Tiwari, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya, and Monalisa-Vikraant Singh have been eliminated from the show earlier. Now, the show is inching towards the finale. The final episode has already been shot. And if reports are to be believed, Ankita-Vicky, Arjun-Neha, and Bhagyashree-Himalaya were the top three finalists and Ankita and Vicky won the show!

As we reported earlier, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be gracing the Star Plus show and having a fun time with the contestants. They both will be seen promoting their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The contestants would be dancing with Kartik and Kiara to Hare Ram Hare Krishna and doing the hook steps.

But now in the upcoming episodes, we will see that host Maniesh Paul takes a dig at the couples and asks them whose communication is clear to which Himayala replies, “Communication itna badhiya hai ki Bhagyashree ko pata hota hai ki main kya soch raha hoo” to which Paul replies, “Ye kafi khatarnak sabit hota hai” and on the other hand, Arjun says, “Iska thoda communication, ye mujhe thoda kam batatai hai, main sab kuch ghar aake baata deta hoon, yeh do teen din lagati hai” to which Paul says, “Jab aurat chup ho jaati hai toh woh toofan se aane ka pehla sanata hota hai.”

