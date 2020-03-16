Smart Jodi: OMG! Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani to test the contestants

MUMBAI : The couple's reality show Smart Jodi began in February. The show is loved by the audience. From dancing with each other to participating in different tasks, popular stars are showcasing their chemistry with their respective partners in the show.

Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi Tiwari, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya, and Monalisa-Vikraant Singh have been eliminated from the show earlier. Now, the competition is now inching towards the finale. The final episode has already been shot. And if reports to believed, Ankita-Vicky, Arjun-Neha, and Bhagyashree-Himalaya were the top three finalists and Ankita and Vicky won the show.

Now, we have learnt that Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be gracing the Star Plus show to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. They will have a fun time with the contestants.

Kartik will ask them, “Main jodis se puchna chahta hoon ke unke bich aisi koi baat hui ke unke andar ki Monjulika bahar aa gayi hai?”

Well, all the contestants answered sportingly. Maniesh Paul says that Neha is already half Monjulika. Himalaya says Bhagyashree is quite scary. Vicky says Ankita can scare everyone with 60 expressions in one second. And Himalaya says, “Kartik, you have landed all of us in huge trouble.”

We also saw the contestants dancing with Kartik and Kiara to Hare Ram Hare Krishna, including the hook steps.

