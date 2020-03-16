Smart Jodi: OMG! Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani to test the contestants

The upcoming episode of Smart Jodi will see Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani gracing the show. They will have blast on the stage.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 16:36
kiara-kartik

MUMBAI : The couple's reality show Smart Jodi began in February. The show is loved by the audience. From dancing with each other to participating in different tasks, popular stars are showcasing their chemistry with their respective partners in the show.

Also read: Congratulations! Power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain win the Smart Jodi, Here are the details

Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi Tiwari, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya, and Monalisa-Vikraant Singh have been eliminated from the show earlier. Now, the competition is now inching towards the finale. The final episode has already been shot. And if reports to believed, Ankita-Vicky, Arjun-Neha, and Bhagyashree-Himalaya were the top three finalists and Ankita and Vicky won the show.

Now, we have learnt that Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be gracing the Star Plus show to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. They will have a fun time with the contestants.

Kartik will ask them, “Main jodis se puchna chahta hoon ke unke bich aisi koi baat hui ke unke andar ki Monjulika bahar aa gayi hai?”

Also read: Romantic! Smart Jodi: Arjun Bijlani and Ankita Lokhande reveal the secret of maintaining a long-term relationship

Well, all the contestants answered sportingly. Maniesh Paul says that Neha is already half Monjulika. Himalaya says Bhagyashree is quite scary. Vicky says Ankita can scare everyone with 60 expressions in one second. And Himalaya says, “Kartik, you have landed all of us in huge trouble.”

We also saw the contestants dancing with Kartik and Kiara to Hare Ram Hare Krishna, including the hook steps.

So are excited about the upcoming episodes of Smart Jodi?

Do let us know your views.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Smart Jodi Star Plus Disney Hotstar Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Bhagyashree Himalaya Dassani Arjun Bijlani Neha Swami Bijlani Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt Niel Bhatt Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani TellyChakkar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 16:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Raju Hirani steps in as lead creative mentor for ideas bank named 'The Sourrce'
MUMBAI : Acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani has stepped in as chief creative mentor at 'The Sourrce', an industry-first...
Ooh La La: Arti Singh’s CANDID PICTURES on social media are like a BREATH of FRESH AIR!
MUMBAI: Arti Singh is a popular television actress who has been a part of various soaps. She was last seen in the...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! Geet Bagga's performance gives out a lot of energy
MUMBAI : After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to...
MUST READ: Checkout the HILARIOUS TV shows based on the premise of GHOSTS!
MUMBAI: While Indian dramas thoroughly entertain us, there are some shows which incorporate supernatural elements to...
SURPRISING! Before Adil Khan Durrani, controversy queen Rakhi Sawant dated THESE actors
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is someone who doesn't need any introduction. The actress' name and controversies go hand-in-hand...
Sensuous! Helly Shah steals the limelight with her latest photoshoot, Check out her sizzling-hot pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Recent Stories
raju
Raju Hirani steps in as lead creative mentor for ideas bank named 'The Sourrce'
Latest Video