Smiriti Kalra and Amol Parashar bag Vishesh Films’ next

MUMBAI: Vishesh Films, helmed by brothers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, have produced many hit films like Saaransh, Aashiqui, Sadak, Dushman, and Gangster. All their films have been well-received by critics as well as at the box office. Their movies prove that nothing is important than having a good storyline.



Many actors and actresses have started their career under their wings and are now counted as big names in Bollywood.



TellyChakkar has learned that the talented duo are working on their new film, which is said to be a comedy.



Our sources inform us that popular actors Smiriti Kalra and Amol Parashar have been roped in to play the leads in the film. The movie is already on floors, and the shoot is expected to wrap up by next month.



This film will mark Smiriti’s debut on the 70-mm screen. The actress has gained immense popularity with her versatile roles in TV shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Suvreen Guggal - Topper of The Year, and Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara. She will also be seen in the upcoming season of Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi.



While, Amol is a popular face in the digital world. He is known for his portrayal of Chitvan Sharma in the web series TVF Tripling and for his stint in series like Home and Parchhayee, amongst others.



We could not get through to the actors for their comment .



Stay tuned for more updates!