Smriti Irani asks everyone to revive their old bonds during the lockdown

MUMBAI: Smriti Irani might have switched careers from television to politics, but the actress still remembers her 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' days fondly. In a post she recently shared, Smriti reminisced about her journey which despite its ups and downs, helped her forge special connections with the cast and the crew.

Alongside the famous 'Kyunki...' title song, Smriti shared how some people didn't like her crying on screen and others didn't appreciate the extra drama, but she added that there were several who supported her and connected with her through the small screen.

Smriti recalled the connections she formed during the show, and how she is still in touch with some of them. She also expressed her sorrow for the ones who have left this world. She concluded by asking everyone to revive their old bonds during the lockdown.

(Also read: Till date there are comparisons: Palak Sidhwani on replacing Nidhi Bhanushali as Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah)

Smriti wrote, 'The year was 2004...while my politics took me on a new journey, I found my extended family patiently waiting every night at 10.30 for me to come home which though imaginary was still very much ours. Some said I cried a lot, many got exasperated by the sheer histrionics on screen but my fondest memories are of those who embraced me, blessed me for we were bound by the magic of a tv screen.'

(Also read: Kinshuk Mahajan patiently waited for two months for his track to begin in Bidaai: Rajan Shahi)

Have a look at her post below.

Credits: TOI