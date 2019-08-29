News

Smuggling drama amidst Ganpati celebration in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

29 Aug 2019 03:22 PM

MUMBAI: Early in the day, we reported about TV actors Anoop Goswami and Shaan Kakkar being roped in for Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya for the Ganpati special episode.

As we mentioned, the Balaji Telefilms’ popular show will celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in a grand way.

Here’s TellyChakkar bringing to you more exclusive details on the Ganpati special episode.

According to our sources, the smugglers (played by Anoop and Shaan) hide some gold in Bappa’s idol, and Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) happens to select the same idol and take it home.

When the smugglers learn about the idol being taken to the Mehra house, they plan to break into the house.

Well, along with the high-end drama, the audience can look forward to amazing dance performances by the Kumkum Bhagya cast. Many popular celebrities will also be seen dancing and showing their devotion for Bappa.

This special episode will be aired on 7th September from 4.30 to 7 PM.

