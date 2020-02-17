Sneak peek in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill makes all the prospective grooms dance to her tunes

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill was previously a part of India's most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 13. The actress managed to survive in the house and made it to the top 3. Shehnaaz gathered lots of attention in the house because of her alleged relationship with Sidharth Shukla.

And now, while the audiences thought they might miss Shehnaaz for some time now, the actress is already back with her next reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Shehnaaz will be accompanied by her Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra.

The promo of the first episode was quite entertaining with Maniesh Paul being the host. Shehnaaz makes a smashing entry as she is all decked up in beautiful lehenga choli. Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaaz will also be present who will help her find a perfect man for her.

A few prospective grooms make an entry and Shehnaaz asks them to do various things. The grooms who are very much interested in marrying Shehnaaz does everything she says.

Popular standup comedian Balraj Syal makes a dhamakedaar entry. He directly goes to Shehnaaz and puts a garland around her neck. Both Shehnaaz and Balraj joke around.

It would be interesting to see what happens ahead.

Coming back to the show's concept, both Paras and Shehnaaz will be locked in a house with 12 suitors six for each. All of these contestants will compete against each other and this will help Shehnaaz and Paras choose the right partner for themselves.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will start airing from today onwards at 10.30 pm from Monday to Friday on Colors TV and Voot.