Sneh Binny: Mrunal Jain and Kunal Thakur are determined to make Tennis Premier League one of the top sports leagues in India, they’re a deadly combo!

MUMBAI: Entrepreneur Sneh Binny co-owns Delhi Binny’s Brigade tennis team with actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar. The team is a part of Tennis Premier League (TPL) founded by actors and friends Mrunal Jain and Kunal Thakur * . Sneh, who mostly deals with Mrunal regarding TPL related discussion, knew him well because they went to the same gym. And the former is all praises for the later. He also has nice things to say about Kunal, whom he got acquainted with via Mrunal.

“It’s been almost 4 years since I have been working with Mrunal. He’s a hard worker, gives his 100% to do whatever he does. That’s what we have in common! Mrunal and Kunal together is the perfect combo for dhammal! They are super dedicated towards their dream of making TPL one of the top sports leagues in the country,” he says.



Sneh adds that he likes to work with people like them. He continues, “It doesn’t feel like a professional business environment around them, they understand your problems and try to solve them in the best way possible. They try to be as ethical as they can! Ethics is a long-term commitment that leads to success. It’s a must.”

Ask him if he has watched Mrunal’s TV shows and whether he feels actors as league owners make things easy or difficult? “I don’t watch daily soaps; I hardly get time for it. So I haven’t really seen Mrunal as an actor. However, an actor being a league owner is an added advantage as it helps in gaining popularity through networks! And Kunal with his knowledge of the entire tennis industry makes for a perfect mix on the table. Glamour and sports combo id deadly!” he ends.