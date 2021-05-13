Sneha Jain is one of the most popular and loved celebrities on television today.

MUMBAI: Playing the role of Gehna in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, her chemistry with actor Harsh Nagar is loved and the audience cannot have enough of her smile and beauty. Sneha has marked her debut with the show but she has achieved quite some fame within a short span of time.

Well, Sneha is quite active on social media and she keeps sharing posts of how she is having a blast on the sets of the show and bonding with her co-actors when on a break from shooting. Sneha has now shared a video of a shooting sequence of a cricket match and she seems to be missing that time and those moments.

Take a look:

Erica Fernandes reveals why she rejected Bigg Boss and why she couldn't be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi

The current drama on Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 showcases Gehna is irked at how Radhika is trying to separate her from Anant and keep them away from each other. Gehna is thus fighting it back like anything to save her relationship with Anant, while Radhika wants Anant.

Radhika is taking advantage of Anant's good nature and making him understand that her husband is bad. Radhika is trying to come close to Anant and Gehna warns Radhika.