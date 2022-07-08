Sneha Wagh: People thought I can't play a negative character

TV actress Sneha Wagh is currently seen playing a negative role for the first time in the TV show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'.

MUMBAI: TV actress Sneha Wagh is currently seen playing a negative role for the first time in the TV show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'.

'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera' actress is known for her bubbly and optimistic roles but breaking the stereotype, she decided to explore a different character.

She says: "I lost many roles because people thought I can't play a negative character as they didn't get a negative vibe from my look."

Talking more about her role, she adds: "Amba is a challenging character because I've never done something like this before. It feels nice and light to work on 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' as I was stuck with genres like mythology and all for the longest time. I am nervous as well as excited to perform a negative role."

The show also features Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry. It airs on Star Bharat.

SOURCE: IANS

Latest Video