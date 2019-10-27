Sneha Wagh visited Ajmer!

Sneha Wagh is one good looking actress who follows her heart. She recently visited Ajmer Dargah.

She says, "I feel connected to the place. It is very serene. Each time I go there I desire to visit there again. Usually around birthday I love to visit it". Sneha is one actress who is known for her acting and her fans are waiting to see her again on TV. Sneha is very new age woman who lives life on her own terms.

She further adds, "Everyone must visit Ajmer Dargah and get the blessings. The place attunes you to your higher self". Point taken Sneha!