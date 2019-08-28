Snigdha Akolkar gets HITCHED!

MUMBAI: Actress and model Snigdha Akolkar, who is known for her stint in Siya Ke Ram, Vikram Bhatt's web series Zakhmi, and film Love U...Mr. Kalakaar, is a happily married woman now.

The actress got hitched to the love of her life Sreeram Ramanathan, who is a businessman.

The actress confirmed the news and informed, 'The marriage took place on 25th August at Pune. It was a private affair, and only my close friends and relatives were present.'

On being asked about her honeymoon plans, she revealed, 'Well, since we both are busy with work, we plan to go for two honeymoon vacations. At the moment, we will go on a short trip, and later for a prolonged holiday.”

On the work front, Snigdha will be seen in Netflix Originals’ Baahubali: Before the Beginning.

Take a look at these beautiful pictures from her wedding!