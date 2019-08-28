News

Snigdha Akolkar gets HITCHED!

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
28 Aug 2019 06:42 PM

MUMBAI: Actress and model Snigdha Akolkar, who is known for her stint in Siya Ke Ram, Vikram Bhatt's web series Zakhmi, and film Love U...Mr. Kalakaar, is a happily married woman now.

The actress got hitched to the love of her life Sreeram Ramanathan, who is a businessman.

The actress confirmed the news and informed, 'The marriage took place on 25th August at Pune. It was a private affair, and only my close friends and relatives were present.'

On being asked about her honeymoon plans, she revealed, 'Well, since we both are busy with work, we plan to go for two honeymoon vacations. At the moment, we will go on a short trip, and later for a prolonged holiday.”

On the work front, Snigdha will be seen in Netflix Originals’ Baahubali: Before the Beginning.

Take a look at these beautiful pictures from her wedding!

Tags > Snigdha Akolkar, Siya Ke Ram, Vikram Bhatt, web series, Zakhmi, Love U...Mr. Kalakaar, gets hitched,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Captain Jack Sparrow
Captain Jack Sparrow
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh

past seven days