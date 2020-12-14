Snow Velvet Entertainment to launch a webseries; Lavina Tandon roped in!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has been on the forefront in reporting updates about the on-goings of the television industry.

There are a lot of production houses which are in the pipeline much to the entertainment of the viewers and soon, there will be a new presentation which promises to be a visual delight. With the wave of the OTT medium there has been a sea change in the preferences of what people want to watch and there are distinguished projects being launched along with a plethora of streaming platforms coming into existence too.

Well, there is a new webseries in the making titled Rockers by Snow Velvet Entertainment. For the same actress Lavina Tandon, who was earlier seen in shows such as Mariam Khan - Reporting Live, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Muskaan, Naagin and many more has been roped in to play an integral role in the series.

Lavina took to social media to share the same and apparently, she is in Goa shooting for the project:

