So Cute! Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se: THIS item in Anubhav Aka Manan Joshi's Vanity will Shock you!

MUMBAI: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, which has a backdrop of a large joint family, is slowly making its way into people's hearts. The pairing of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is quite refreshing and the storyline brings back memories of the 1990s; the characters seem fun-loving and passionate about music and cricket.

The actors of the show frequently share behind-the-scenes photos from their shoots, fun banter with co-stars, as well as sneak peeks at what audiences can expect from the show on their social media pages.

Manan Joshi who plays the lead role of Anubhav Kulshrestha, recently took to Instagram to share a moment of Nostalgia of his childhood with a sneak peek at his own vanity by sharing his collection of action figurines which surprised his fans a lot. And also sweetly saying that you can never take the kid out of him Take a look at the video here:

The show revolves around a Scientist Anubhav who is from a middle-class joint family while Gungun is a selectively compassionate rich spoilt brat. It stars Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi in the lead roles.

We know you can't control but laugh out loud hearing the funny dialogue. Fans are very excited to know will Gungun and Anubhav co-exist happily or will they pick fights every time they meet?

