So Cute! Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Vijayendra Kumeria has the SWEETEST COMPLIMENT for his ex co-star Meera Deosthale as she gears up for the launch of Jagat Ki Reet Kuch Aisi Hai

MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria is a popular television actor who has been a part of the entertainment industry for a very long time.

The handsome hunk has several hit shows to his credit. (Also Read: Meera Deosthale loves ‘THIS’ about her ex co-star Vijayendra Kumeria!)

He has many hit TV shows to his credit like Choti Bahu, Tumhari Paakhi, Shastri Sisters, Naagin 4, Aapki Nazaon Ne Samjha, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye among others.

Vijayendra is currently impressing everyone with his stellar performance as Angad Singh Brar in Star Plus' show Teri Meri Doriyaann.

Vijayendra has always been a very down to earth person. During the initial days of his career when he was a part of Udaan on Colors, Meera Deosthale was his co-actor. Vijayendra, through every show that he has been a part of has maintained good relations with his colleagues and it seems like he bonded pretty well with Meera.

As Meera's new show Kuch Jagat Ki Reet Aisi Hain is about launch, Sony TV rolled out a fresh promo with her look and Vijayendra seems to have liked it. He took to his social media handle, to appreciate Meera and tell her that the promo looks good and also wish her all the luck.

Take a look:

Now isn't that sweet?

