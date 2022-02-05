So Funny! Gautam Pandya aka Kinshuk Mahajan gives a nickname to these co-stars in Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

In the picture, we see that the character Shiva, played by actor Kanwar Dhillon has shared a photo that will leave you in splits. Seems like the character in the show has taken food names too personally. Take a look at these funny nicknames given by Gautam Pandya to Shiva Pandya (Kanwar Dhillon) and Dev Pandya (Akshay Kharodia).

Check out the video:

Currently, Shiva is all raged and refuses to listen to Dev and Gombi. He finally speaks about all the issues, that has been piling in his head and holds Dev responsible for everything. If Dev would have told the truth earlier itself then Raavi wouldn't have married him, Rishita wouldn't have run from her house to marry him and Janardhan wouldn't have turned into a sworn enemy. He fears that his mistakes will soon bring locks on the doors of Pandya Store.

