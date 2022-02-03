So Funny! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Sachin Tyagi and Ali Hasan Turabi's Janniye dance is Unmissable!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

There is celebratory moment as Abhimanyu and Akshara reconcile. The whole cast is seen enjoying the time with each other off screen. In the video Sachin Tyagi and Ali Hasan Turabi who is essaying the role of Manish Goenka and Akhilesh Goenka are stealing the limelight. They both are grooving on Janniye song that us so hilarious and is unmissable.

Check out the video:

Fans are very thrilled to watch the video and cant help to laugh out loud.

Currently in the track we see that, Harshvardhan, Mahima and Aanand see them there. Harshvardhan tells them that he will put an end to this. Akshara later meets Abhimanyu and shows him the resignation letter. She tells him that she doesn't want to hurt Manish anymore. Abhimanyu tells her that she should stop living in guilt because whatever happened with her mother was an accident. Akshara is surprised that Abhimanyu knows about her past. Just then Abhimanyu gets a call and leaves immediately.

