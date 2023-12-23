So Sweet! Ankit Gupta pays a visit to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the hospital

MUMBAI : Priyanka Chahar Choudhary started her career with Colors’ show Udaariyaan and soon after she quit the show to be a part of Bigg Boss 16. Along with her, her co-actor from the same show Ankit Gupta also entered the non-fiction reality show.

While there are many people who linked her with Ankit, she has maintained that he is her best friend.

Recently, there was news that Priyanka was hospitalized and that Ankit was in an interview which he left midway on grounds of her medical emergency. However, it was later clarified that she was not in the hospital but was unwell.

But seems like she is hospitalized for some medical reason!

Ankit, who is a dear friend of the actress, went to visit her and shared some laughs. They were spotted spending quality time with each other.

Take a look:

Earlier, Priyanka had taken to her social media handle to share a story which read: Her Fanmily, just wanted to drop a quick note to say that thankyou for all your love and concern. I am on the mend and feeling stronger each day. No need to worry. I’ve got this! Sending you all big virtual hugs and lots of love…

