Social media sensation Anjali Arora bags a music video

With music videos taking the audience by storm, a lot of producers are investing in the same. Apart from Television celebrities, Bollywood actors are also quite keen on doing music videos. Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi starrer Pachtaoge was a mega-hit followed by Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s Filhaal.

Recently, we reported about actress Kanika Mann and Shakti Arora bagging a music video.

Well, now, the latest buzz is that social media sensation Anjali Arora has bagged an upcoming music video.

Singer Arun Solanki whose last track ‘Teriyan Akhiyaan’ released by Zee Music Company got tremendous appreciation is coming up with a party number.

The project has been shot in Karnal and has been produced by Manish Mehta while Dinesh Sudarshan Soi is the Director of the music video.

Mukku has penned down the lyrics of the song whereas STK is the Music Director, who is famous for the superhit peppy track Ishq Ka Raja and many more.

KaroNa is all set to release in the second week of December 2020 on Worldwide Records Punjabi music label.

