Society poses problem for Hanuman and Babita in Patiala Babes

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sony TV's show Patiala Babes will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Hanuman and Babita are happy tothat they are finally getting married.

Soon, the society starts taunting Babita for trying to fulfill her pleasure post marriage.

During the haldi rituals, the women say that Babita is getting married when she should actually be getting her daughter married.

Panditji too taunts Hanuman and Babita for getting married at an older age.

However, Mini dislikes the taunts and decides to stand up for Babita, but the latter stops her.

Will Hanuman and Babita still get married?