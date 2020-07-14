Solanki Sharma bags Star Plus’ Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka

MUMBAI: As the shoot of television shows have commenced, we gear up to bring interesting updates from the entertainment world.

We are sure the audience is excited to know more details of what to expect from the upcoming episodes of Yeh Jadu Hai Jin Ka featuring Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan in the lead roles. Now as we start our day, TellyChakkar.com brings yet another fresh update about the Star Plus show.

It was only yesterday that we reported about actor Kunal Madhiwala being roped in for the show and will be portraying the character of Rajeev Khanna, Rehan’s business associate.

Now, the latest update actress Solanki Sharma will also be seen in the show.

Solanki will have an interesting role to play is what we hear.

The actress is known for her performance in DD National’s Collector Bahu.

We couldn’t connect with Solanki for a comment.

Meanwhile, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame Shehzada and Shruti Sharma have also entered the show as Rehan Ahmed Khan and Shayri.

