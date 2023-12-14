SoleBigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 11 contestant Dhinchak Pooja to grace the show

The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will be telecasted tomorrow and Salman Khan would come and give his verdict to who has been performing well and who hasn’t. As per sources, Dhinchak Pooja will be gracing the show.
The "Weekend Ka Vaar" is one of the most anticipated episodes of the show as the audience gets to know which contestant has done well and who hasn't.

Salman Khan would be taking the case of a few contestants while some would get the praises and a few of them would get some guidance to how to play the game.

This week four strong contestants have been nominated Vicky, Neil, Abhishek and KhanZaadi are in danger and would face elimination.

As we know every weekend ka vaar episode some guest comes on the show and they would interact with the contestants and host of the show.

As per sources, Bigg Boss Season11 wild card contestant Dhinchak Pooja will be gracing the show where she would be interacting with Salman Khan and with the contestants of the show.

She would also be performing and would be entertaining on the show and the audience.

This week a lot happened, from Munawar being the captain of the house to Ankita and Vicky having massive fights.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to have a special segment on weekends, will enter the house as a challenger; Weekend Ka Vaar to take place on Friday and Saturday

Abhishek and Isha’s war of words for each other where they revealed personal stuff about their two other contestants.

The wild card entry, Aoora, has also brought some fun and masti in the house.

We also saw how Ankita will be punished by the contestants that from now on only Vicky will be able to take the treatment from the doctor and not Ankita.

Well, it will be interesting during the “ Weekend Ka Vaar” episode who will say “Goodbye” to the show.

( ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 MC Stan to grace the upcoming episode of the “Weekend Ka Vaar”

 
 

