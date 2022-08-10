“Someone Please Call the Fire Brigade”; yell Rubina Dilaik’s Fans, Here’s why

Rubina Dilaik has been part of the TV industry for the longest time and has become a household name over years. Rubina has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been a part of several projects and is one of the most popular faces on the small screen.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 15:01
“Someone Please Call the Fire Brigade”; yell Rubina Dilaik’s Fans, Here’s why

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld and this time, we have to claim some fire extinguishers as Rubina has dropped some hot pictures and some fans are claiming her to be the reason behind the rising temperatures!

Also read: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary refuses to pose for the paparazzi; netizens say “Tabhi to log isko ghamandi bolte he..”

Rubina Dilaik has been part of the TV industry for the longest time and has become a household name over years. Rubina has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been a part of several projects and is one of the most popular faces on the small screen.

She was recently part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and set the stage on fire with her killer moves. Her performance in Bigg Boss 14 was remarkable and she emerged as a winner.

Now, the fans are going gaga over her latest pictures that she dropped and hold her responsible for the rising temperatures!

Check out!

She is looking supremely gorgeous in this dress and shines as much as the material of the dress, adding to her beauty.

Her fans and followers have loved the pictures and filled the comments section with witty replies and applauding the actress’s grace. Most are of the opinion that the pictures are too hot and someone needs to call the Fire Brigade!

Most of the comments state how hot the pictures are and someone needs to blow out the rising heat!

So, what are your views on the actress’s style?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Also read: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan opens up about her character in Dear Ishq

For more updates, keep checking Tellychakkar!

Rubina Dilaik TV news Bigg Boss winner Colors tv Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki HOT PICS Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 15:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Aarav teaches an important lesson to Viaan
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat’s Kaleera falls on Sahiba, Santosh happy
MUMBAI :Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
‘Add The Dislike Button’, demand Netizens over This video of Uorfi Javed, check out
MUMBAI: Netizens have some hateful demands over this video of Uorfi Javed as she made a recent appearance.Also read: ...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Pihu decides to marry Mihir to make Raghav confess his love to her
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Cosmos (ATOM) and Big Eyes Coin Are Hitting New Heights Within the Crypto Sphere
MUMBAI: The crypto space is one of the most profitable markets in the world today. With tons of coins and the...
Recent Stories
Meet Mickey Contractor who makes all the actresses look beautiful on the big screens
Meet Mickey Contractor who makes all the actresses look beautiful on the big screens

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Maera Mishra doesn’t want fans to watch the show seriously, here’s why
Exclusive! Maera Mishra doesn’t want fans to watch the show seriously, here’s why
Check out these actresses who REFUSED the lead role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua
Check out these actresses who REFUSED the lead role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua
Here’s how Shehnaaz Gill’s Lucky number ‘1212’ proves she is still not over Sidharth Shukla? Details Inside
Here’s how Shehnaaz Gill’s Lucky number ‘1212’ proves she is still not over Sidharth Shukla? Details Inside
Bigg Boss 16’s Soundarya Sharma breaks her silence on dating rumors with Sajid Khan, says “society should stop looking at us thr
Bigg Boss 16’s Soundarya Sharma breaks her silence on dating rumors with Sajid Khan, says “society should stop looking at us through the narrow prism”
Exclusive! Lovepantii fame Shaan Shashank Mishra to be a part of Haadsa season 4
Exclusive! Lovepantii fame Shaan Shashank Mishra to be a part of Haadsa season 4
From being a junior artist to playing lead roles, Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti shares his experience of becoming an actor
From being a junior artist to playing lead roles, Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti shares his experience of becoming an actor