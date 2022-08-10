“Someone Please Call the Fire Brigade”; yell Rubina Dilaik’s Fans, Here’s why

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld and this time, we have to claim some fire extinguishers as Rubina has dropped some hot pictures and some fans are claiming her to be the reason behind the rising temperatures!

Rubina Dilaik has been part of the TV industry for the longest time and has become a household name over years. Rubina has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been a part of several projects and is one of the most popular faces on the small screen.

She was recently part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and set the stage on fire with her killer moves. Her performance in Bigg Boss 14 was remarkable and she emerged as a winner.

Now, the fans are going gaga over her latest pictures that she dropped and hold her responsible for the rising temperatures!

Check out!

She is looking supremely gorgeous in this dress and shines as much as the material of the dress, adding to her beauty.

Her fans and followers have loved the pictures and filled the comments section with witty replies and applauding the actress’s grace. Most are of the opinion that the pictures are too hot and someone needs to call the Fire Brigade!

Most of the comments state how hot the pictures are and someone needs to blow out the rising heat!

So, what are your views on the actress’s style?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

