Someone special accompanies Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee on their coffee date; find out who

MUMBAI: Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the most popular couples of the small screen. The duo met on the sets of Ramayan and fell in love. After dating for a long time, the duo got married in the year 2011. Since then, they are enjoying their marital bliss and also giving major couple goals.

We all know both Gurmeet and Debina are very fond of dogs and they welcomed a cute little Chihuahua a few weeks back and named him Pablo. Both Gurmeet and Debina's Instagram account is filled with lovely pictures of their little pooch.

And now, while the couple headed for a coffee date, Pablo too accompanied them. Debina shared a beautiful picture of the trio on her Instagram account where Pablo was sitting on the table and beautifully posed for a click.

Take a look at Debina's post:

Don't they make a cute little family?

On the work front, Gurmeet is enjoying the success of his music video, Intezaar, where he starred opposite TV hottie, Sanaya Irani. Meanwhile, Debina was last seen in Vish: A Poisonous Story, where she played the role of Sabrina.

What do you think about this cute little family? Tell us in the comment section below.

Description: Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's coffee date became extra special with a cute little member's presence.