Sometimes EVERYTHING matters: Shaheer Sheikh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 03:50 PM

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh has impressed the audience with his acting chops in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and now, he has proved that he aces playing romantic characters in family dramas as he plays the role of Abeer in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Apart from acting, Shaheer loves to paint and is fond of poetry too. Currently, he flaunts his long tresses and is often spotted on social media posing in pictures which makes the hearts of his fans beat faster. However now he shared a picture of how dapper he looks in that ruffled hair look against a funky music track and captioned the post as  “And Sometimes everything matters. #MadMe.” 

Doesn’t he look dapper than ever in the look?
