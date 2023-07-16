Somy Ali: I am a cynic all around be it AI, humans or anything else

Somy Ali

MUMBAI: Actress Somy Ali, who now runs a US-based NGO called No More Tears, says that she doesn’t trust artificial intelligence. In fact, Somy, who tirelessly works for victims of domestic violence and rape, says that she doesn’t even trust human beings at times!

“I will remain skeptical about anything pertaining to AI call me old school, but given what just happened to the submarine and the five people there is no way I am trusting anything robotic or that’s artificially intelligent unless it has been around and tested for a significant period of time and proven it’s worth,” she says.

She adds, “I am a cynic all around be it AI, humans or anything else. I have issues trusting blindly and I take pride in it because it has saved me many heartaches and financial/physical mishaps.”

