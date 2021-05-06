Sona Mohapatra lashes out at TV channels after Anu Malik graces Indian Idol 12

MUMBAI: Sona Mohapatra has been vocal about the #MeToo movement. She often calls out the accused person.

She has slammed singers Kailash Kher and Anu Malik on multiple occasions, calling them serial sexual predators. Now, after she saw Anu Malik gracing the singing reality show Indian Idol 12, she called out the TV channels for sneaking in ‘serial sexual predators’.

The singer took to her Twitter handle and took a direct jibe at the singer by also asking the National Commission of Women to look into the matter. She said, “In all the death, despair & scrambling to stay afloat in this pandemic, TV channels have made a considered decision to sneak in serial sexual predators called out by multiple women in the public domain & put them on the chair. This is not my shame #India. It's on @NCWIndia & you.” In another tweet, Sona mentioned she has some details of the legal docs that are sent by women to NCW. She even has a list of women including minors who spoke about being sexually harassed and assaulted by Anu and Kailash.

