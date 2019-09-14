Sonakshi and Rohit to CONFESS their LOVE in Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum?

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has yet another interesting twist lined up for its fans.



So far, we have seen that Rohit and Sonakshi are pretending to be in a relationship. However, it looks like Ganesh Chaturthi has something very interesting in store for the two of them.



Sonakshi has realized that she loves Rohit, but the latter still misses Ramya and recalls how good they were together. In fact, he even visits a church to pray for the right suitor. But somewhere amidst all these situations, Rohit and Sonakshi are coming closer. Although Rayma has gained conscious, Rohit is unaware of the same.



It will be interesting to see whether Rohit and Sonakshi confess their love before it is too late!