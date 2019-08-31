Sonakshi arrested for murder in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Sonakshi and Rohit are pretending to be in love, and things are working well.



Soon, Sonakshi gets the shocking news that Mahatre has killed his wife.



Mahatre was having an extramarital affair. When his wife gets to know about it, he kills her.



Sonakshi now heads to Sippy house for the Janmashtami pooja.



However, the police comes there to arrest Sonakshi for Mahatre's wife murder.



The police saw Sonakshi's number in his call records and take her to the police station to investigate the matter.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.