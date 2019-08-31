News

Sonakshi arrested for murder in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2019 07:53 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Sonakshi and Rohit are pretending to be in love, and things are working well.

Soon, Sonakshi gets the shocking news that Mahatre has killed his wife.

Mahatre was having an extramarital affair. When his wife gets to know about it, he kills her.

Sonakshi now heads to Sippy house for the Janmashtami pooja.

However, the police comes there to arrest Sonakshi for Mahatre's wife murder.

The police saw Sonakshi's number in his call records and take her to the police station to investigate the matter.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

 

Tags > Star Plus, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Upcoming Episode Sstoryline, Rohit, Sonakshi, Karan V Grover, Dipika Singh, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Spotted Celebrities at the launch of Poco Loco...

Spotted Celebrities at the launch of Poco Loco Tapas Bar & Café, Khar
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan

past seven days