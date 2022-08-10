Sonakshi Batra fom Dreamiyata's Udaariyaan: The biggest stability one can ask for is love from the audience

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 12:30
Sonakshi Batra

MUMBAI: If your audience loves you and your work, you are stress-free, says actress Sonakshi Batra, who is part of the show Udaariyaan produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment (Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta) . The actress says that the audience is loving their show and that is the biggest motivation.

“When you get constant love and support from the audience, that is the biggest stability anyone can ask for,” she says, adding, “In our show, I think it’s both the simplicity and the complications that have been portrayed by the makers and the artists that the audience love. I feel nothing can connect more than honesty. Relatability is the biggest factor, I feel the audience wants to be able to associate with the storyline and the characters,” she says.

The actress says that a daily soap often gives you continuous recognition as well. “Your character constantly gets to be in the public eye, and if they love it, then you get their regular love and support,” she says. However, it can get hectic. So it’s also important to inculcate good habits and have your core group in place. They both help you stay healthy in every way,” she says.

Ask her how she handles the pressure the entertainment industry brings with it, and she says, “Pressure is a part of every field. And that is why having a core group is very important. They are like the whistle of a pressure cooker.”

Sonakshi Batra Dreamiyata Udaariyaan Ravie Dubey Sargun Mehta Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 12:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyat: Mesmerized! Jordan lost in Elahi’s beauty as she enters the function
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar have a great equation off-screen
MUMBAI:  Actor Atul Kulkarni, who will be seen sharing the screen with Sachin Pilgaonkar in the upcoming season of the...
Rohit Bose Roy on the years after 'Swabhimaan': 'I didn't know what I was doing'
MUMBAI : Popular actor Rohit Bose Roy looked back at his journey of almost three decades. He minces no words when he...
Whoa! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she made the right decision by saying no to Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, says “There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags”
MUMBAI:Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest Hindi film actresses we have in the industry today. She has created a...
Dimple Kapadia walked off the sets of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' to take a flight back home
MUMBAI:  Filmmaker Homi Adajania talks about an incident, where veteran star Dimple Kapadia left the shoot of 'Saas,...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Romantic! Angad tries to convince Sahiba to shift to his bedroom
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Whoa! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she made the right decision by saying no to Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, says “There are portions in t
Whoa! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she made the right decision by saying no to Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, says “There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit Bose Roy
Rohit Bose Roy on the years after 'Swabhimaan': 'I didn't know what I was doing'
Megha Ray
Megha Ray: I feel Sapnon ki Chhalaang is going to be one of my best works so far!
Kashish Duggal
Kashish Duggal: The kind of response we have been getting for Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is unbelievable
Charrul Malik
Charrul Malik opens up on her struggle and career!
Himani Shivpuri
Actor Himani Shivpuri: Playing Katori Amma in Binaiferr Kohli's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a dream-come-true thing for me… it’s a multi-layered role and has got a huge scope to perform
Ruhi Chaturvedi
'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': Ruhi Chaturvedi opens up about battling homesickness