Sonakshi Batra fom Dreamiyata's Udaariyaan: The biggest stability one can ask for is love from the audience

MUMBAI: If your audience loves you and your work, you are stress-free, says actress Sonakshi Batra, who is part of the show Udaariyaan produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment (Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta) . The actress says that the audience is loving their show and that is the biggest motivation.

“When you get constant love and support from the audience, that is the biggest stability anyone can ask for,” she says, adding, “In our show, I think it’s both the simplicity and the complications that have been portrayed by the makers and the artists that the audience love. I feel nothing can connect more than honesty. Relatability is the biggest factor, I feel the audience wants to be able to associate with the storyline and the characters,” she says.

The actress says that a daily soap often gives you continuous recognition as well. “Your character constantly gets to be in the public eye, and if they love it, then you get their regular love and support,” she says. However, it can get hectic. So it’s also important to inculcate good habits and have your core group in place. They both help you stay healthy in every way,” she says.

Ask her how she handles the pressure the entertainment industry brings with it, and she says, “Pressure is a part of every field. And that is why having a core group is very important. They are like the whistle of a pressure cooker.”