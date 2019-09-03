Sonakshi's career on the verge of being destroyed in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Star Plus TV serial Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is seeing a lot of twists and turns in the storyline. Sonakshi is trapped in a murder case.



She is a suspect in connection with Mahatre's wife murder.



Sonakshi reveals everything to the police but in vain.



Soon, her career as an actress is at stake.



Sonakshi faces tough phase as the tension of murder case disturbs her mind, and she fails to focus on shooting.



Shockingly, the show's producer Netra is pressurized by her seniors to replace Sonakshi.



Sonakshi is upset and tells Netra to replace her if needed.



