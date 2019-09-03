News

Sonakshi's career on the verge of being destroyed in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Sep 2019 04:04 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus TV serial Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is seeing a lot of twists and turns in the storyline. Sonakshi is trapped in a murder case.

She is a suspect in connection with Mahatre's wife murder.

Sonakshi reveals everything to the police but in vain.

Soon, her career as an actress is at stake.

Sonakshi faces tough phase as the tension of murder case disturbs her mind, and she fails to focus on shooting.

Shockingly, the show's producer Netra is pressurized by her seniors to replace Sonakshi.

Sonakshi is upset and tells Netra to replace her if needed.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Star Plus, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Upcoming Episode Sstoryline, Rohit, Sonakshi, Karan V Grover, Dipika Singh, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Spotted Celebrities at the launch of Poco Loco...

Spotted Celebrities at the launch of Poco Loco Tapas Bar & Café, Khar
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shilpa Raizada
Shilpa Raizada
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij

past seven days