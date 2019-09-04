News

Sonakshi's career in trouble; Suman blames Rohit in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Sep 2019 08:02 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for high-voltage drama.

Sonakshi is at the police station, and Suman and Rohit are struggling to meet her and get her out.

Mahatre has played an evil game to take revenge on Sonakshi for insulting him by leaks the news of her arrest.

This adversely affects the show, and Netra is also in trouble.

Suman is shattered as she realizes that this is happening with Sonakshi because of the Sippy family.

Suman blames Rohit and his family for destroying Sonakshi's career and lashes out at him.

Rohit feels bad for Sonakshi and knows that she is in trouble because of him.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Star Plus, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Upcoming Episode Sstoryline, Rohit, Sonakshi, Karan V Grover, Dipika Singh, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Rohit rebels against...
  • eh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Mishti's critical...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Azaan disowns Noor post...
  • Kasauti Zindagi Kay[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Mr Bajaj's turns...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Abhi and Pragya's...
  • Kundali Bhagya[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Karan and Preeta's...
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Pearl V Puri
Pearl V Puri

past seven days