Sonakshi's career in trouble; Suman blames Rohit in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum



Sonakshi is at the police station, and Suman and Rohit are struggling to meet her and get her out.



Mahatre has played an evil game to take revenge on Sonakshi for insulting him by leaks the news of her arrest.



This adversely affects the show, and Netra is also in trouble.



Suman is shattered as she realizes that this is happening with Sonakshi because of the Sippy family.



Suman blames Rohit and his family for destroying Sonakshi's career and lashes out at him.



Rohit feels bad for Sonakshi and knows that she is in trouble because of him.



