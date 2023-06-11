Sonal Panvar: Bigg Boss doesn’t work for people who are private

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 09:30
Sonal

MUMBAI: Actress Sonal Panvar, who has been part of shows such as Candy and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says that Bigg Boss is great for people who want to be public with their views and personality. However, if you are a private person, then the show might not be a good fit.

“Bigg Boss shows the real side of you which is good in a manner, but also for a lot of people who are very private, it doesn’t go down very well. Sometimes, you have no idea how the audience is making sense out of your words and actions, but I think people are more interested in seeing the real you. So if anyone chooses to be there I think they are already prepared for everything,” she says.

Ask her if she would do the show, and she says, “I would love to do it, and the first reason is that I really want to explore a few days without any gadget that is a phone. Also, I think for me it will be a nice adventure to explore something like that. I also get scared sometimes that people might judge me, but as long as I am real, it doesn’t matter.”

Talking about Salman Khan hosting the show, she says, “Bigg Boss whenever we say we think of no one but Salman sir. The way he created an aura of that stage and himself, it’s really commendable and I really don’t think anyone would do it in such a way. He is the perfect choice for a show like that.”

Sonal Panvar Bigg Boss Candy Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Salman Khan Gandii Baat Faceless TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 09:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Surprising! Salaar Vs Dunki: Prabhas' film 'Salaar' possibly postponed to avoid a clash with the release of Shah Rukh Khan's film ’Dunki'?
MUMBAI: The news that Prabhas's eagerly anticipated film Saalar may once again be delayed may disappoint his fans....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Roopa’s blood mystery, Ishaan and Savi come closer
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Anil Avhad: Keh Doon Tumhein is not just the first thriller I am doing but also my first TV show, so it’s very special to me
MUMBAI :Anil Avhad plays the role of Shreyash in Keh Doon Tumhein (KDT), produced by Vajra Productions. The actor feels...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 fame Falaq Naaz on Guilty or Not Guilty: I really like suspense thrillers and feel blessed to be a part of the web series "Guilty Or Not Guilty"
MUMBAI: After her Bigg Boss stint, Falaq Naaz is now a part of the web series titled Guilty or Not Guilty. The actor...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Abhimanyu assures that Akshara does not need help, Makes her independent before leaving
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Sonal Panvar: Bigg Boss doesn’t work for people who are private
MUMBAI: Actress Sonal Panvar, who has been part of shows such as Candy and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says that Bigg Boss...
Recent Stories
Salaar Vs Dunki
Surprising! Salaar Vs Dunki: Prabhas' film 'Salaar' possibly postponed to avoid a clash with the release of Shah Rukh Khan's film ’Dunki'?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anil Avhad
Anil Avhad: Keh Doon Tumhein is not just the first thriller I am doing but also my first TV show, so it’s very special to me
Falaq
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 fame Falaq Naaz on Guilty or Not Guilty: I really like suspense thrillers and feel blessed to be a part of the web series "Guilty Or Not Guilty"
Santosh
Kya Baat Hai! Actor Santosh Shikhare opens up about his role in the thriller show Keh Doon Tumhein
Sambhabana
EXCLUSIVE! Sambhabana Mohanty opens up on playing a negative role of Damini in Zee TV's Radha Mohan, says, ''Says it is very challenging to play such a character and I could never be the kind of a person that Damini is''
Abrar
WOW! Actresses who Kumkum Bhagya actor Abrar Qazi romanced in his previous shows
Shivam Khajuria
Shivam Khajuria, aka Rohit, from the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, gives us an insight into his character and how he was casted for the show