Sonal Panvar: Bigg Boss doesn’t work for people who are private

MUMBAI: Actress Sonal Panvar, who has been part of shows such as Candy and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says that Bigg Boss is great for people who want to be public with their views and personality. However, if you are a private person, then the show might not be a good fit.

“Bigg Boss shows the real side of you which is good in a manner, but also for a lot of people who are very private, it doesn’t go down very well. Sometimes, you have no idea how the audience is making sense out of your words and actions, but I think people are more interested in seeing the real you. So if anyone chooses to be there I think they are already prepared for everything,” she says.

Ask her if she would do the show, and she says, “I would love to do it, and the first reason is that I really want to explore a few days without any gadget that is a phone. Also, I think for me it will be a nice adventure to explore something like that. I also get scared sometimes that people might judge me, but as long as I am real, it doesn’t matter.”

Talking about Salman Khan hosting the show, she says, “Bigg Boss whenever we say we think of no one but Salman sir. The way he created an aura of that stage and himself, it’s really commendable and I really don’t think anyone would do it in such a way. He is the perfect choice for a show like that.”