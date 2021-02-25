Sonal Vengurlekar moves to a new pad, says “After struggling for so many years I have managed to buy my own house”

MUMBAI: Buying a house in Mumbai is a dream come true moment for anyone!

Actress Sonal Vengurlekar is on cloud nine as she finally brought her dream house in Mumbai.

Sonal, who was last seen in Star Bharat’s Gupta Brothers, shared, “After struggling for eight to nine years I have finally managed to buy my own house. It’s not easy to have your own house in Mumbai and people usually decide to stay in a rented apartment. However, I was staying in a rented apartment all this while but I was saving money to buy a house for me and my parents. It is a 2BHK apartment located in Mira Road. Right now, I am getting the basic interior for the house and eventually get it done completely.”

Sonal had vastu puja at her new home and shared the picture of her performing puja on her Instagram account. Lot of celebrities have congratulated on her big achievement.

