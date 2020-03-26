Sonal Vengurlekar REVEALS why her Gudi Padwa celebrations didn't turn out the way she'd expected

MUMBAI: Sonal Vengurlekar is a popular television actress. She is known for shows like Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Yeh Vaada Raha, Shastri Sisters, among others.

The actress, who was last seen in Yeh Teri Galiyan, has shared that her Gudi Padwa celebrations didn't turn out the way she'd expected. Well, as we know, the nation is dealing with a crisis situation owing to the deadly coronavirus. Considering the gravity of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the nation-wide-lockdown for 21 days. So, Sonal, in an interview with SpotboyE.com, said how this lockdown situation has impacted her yearly festival of Gudi Padwa.

Sonal told the portal, "Today is Gudi Padwa and for us Maharastrians, it's a new year, also Navratri is starting from today. Every year, I visit nearby temple and go to relative’s places. We even invite friends over good food and sweets. Also hang a kalash and Saree on a stick decorated with flowers. But this year all seems incomplete as due to lockdown we can't step out of the house. Temples are closed and we can't invite anyone at home. It pinched me today morning when my mother asked me to get some flowers for Puja and downstairs it was all closed. I couldn't find any flower shop and got disappointed then while entering back into my building I plucked some flowers from the plants. That’s how my mother got her Puja done.”

She added, “I have involved all stray dogs and pets in my vicinity to be part of it. We shared some cooked food with them which they can eat and I will be practicing this going ahead also as they are starving out of hunger. The celebration definitely seems incomplete but the decision is taken for our safety and we should not complain about it. I just pray to God that everything settles down soon so that we can step into healthier atmosphere.”